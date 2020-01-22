|
|
New London -Wilbert Earl Clarke Jr., 55, known as "Junior" and "Big Perm", of New London passed through the pearly gates Jan. 9, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Dec. 8, 1965, in New London. He was well known for his endearing nature and charismatic smile.
Wilbert was a social butterfly whose positions as a Skate Guard, Limousine and Uber Driver provided him the enjoyment of engaging in heartfelt conversations around love, life and laughter. He cherished recreational activities such as running, bike riding, carpentry, band and ballroom dancing. He was distinctively known as the Big Man with Feathers for Feet at his dance competitions. He loved to dress to the nines and consistently kept a clean cut.
Wilbert is preceded by his parents, Wilbert Earl Clarke Sr. and Mary Starr Clarke. He is survived by his siblings, Margo Y. Locust-Fuentes, Lurena Clarke, Landon Clarke Sr. and Stephan Clarke; his nephew Landon Clarke Jr.; his nieces, Justina Clarke, Alexandria Clarke, Alisiea Clarke, Alexia Clarke, Nalia Clarke and Akira Starr Clarke (her Uncle Daddy). He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Christina Clarke and Marlandy Moore.
Services will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Cornerstone City Church, 248 Broadway St., Norwich. Repass will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Loyal Order of Moose, 115 Fitchville Rd., Bozrah. Donation inquiries can be sent to Landon Clarke at [email protected].
Published in The Day on Jan. 22, 2020