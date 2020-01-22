Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
Two Locations
Norwich and Montville, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbert Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbert Earl Clarke Jr


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbert Earl Clarke Jr Obituary

New London -Wilbert Earl Clarke Jr., 55, known as "Junior" and "Big Perm", of New London passed through the pearly gates Jan. 9, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Dec. 8, 1965, in New London. He was well known for his endearing nature and charismatic smile.

Wilbert was a social butterfly whose positions as a Skate Guard, Limousine and Uber Driver provided him the enjoyment of engaging in heartfelt conversations around love, life and laughter. He cherished recreational activities such as running, bike riding, carpentry, band and ballroom dancing. He was distinctively known as the Big Man with Feathers for Feet at his dance competitions. He loved to dress to the nines and consistently kept a clean cut.

Wilbert is preceded by his parents, Wilbert Earl Clarke Sr. and Mary Starr Clarke. He is survived by his siblings, Margo Y. Locust-Fuentes, Lurena Clarke, Landon Clarke Sr. and Stephan Clarke; his nephew Landon Clarke Jr.; his nieces, Justina Clarke, Alexandria Clarke, Alisiea Clarke, Alexia Clarke, Nalia Clarke and Akira Starr Clarke (her Uncle Daddy). He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Christina Clarke and Marlandy Moore.

Services will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Cornerstone City Church, 248 Broadway St., Norwich. Repass will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Loyal Order of Moose, 115 Fitchville Rd., Bozrah. Donation inquiries can be sent to Landon Clarke at [email protected].
Published in The Day on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -