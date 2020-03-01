Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Wilbur Spencer
Wilbur Clark Spencer

Wilbur Clark Spencer Obituary
Old Lyme - Wilbur Clark Spencer, 71, of Old Lyme died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home with his beloved wife of 48 years, Christine, at his side. Wilbur was born Feb. 14, 1949, in New London to William and Helen (Huntley) Spencer. He was a graduate of Cheshire Academy and Nicholas College in Dudley, Mass., and worked in finance and banking institutions. He was a member of the Ledyard Sportsmen Club, the Old Lyme Volunteer Ambulance Association and the Niantic Sportsmen Club.

All services are private. Please visit www.byles.com for donation information or to sign the online register.
Published in The Day on Mar. 1, 2020
