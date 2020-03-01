|
Old Lyme - Wilbur Clark Spencer, 71, of Old Lyme died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at home with his beloved wife of 48 years, Christine, at his side. Wilbur was born Feb. 14, 1949, in New London to William and Helen (Huntley) Spencer. He was a graduate of Cheshire Academy and Nicholas College in Dudley, Mass., and worked in finance and banking institutions. He was a member of the Ledyard Sportsmen Club, the Old Lyme Volunteer Ambulance Association and the Niantic Sportsmen Club.
All services are private.
Published in The Day on Mar. 1, 2020