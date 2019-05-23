Mystic - William A. Brinley Jr., 70, of Mystic died Monday, May 20, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was born April 22, 1949, in New Haven the son of Margie (Britt) and William A. Brinley Sr.



He grew up in Guilford and attended Guilford High School, Old Dominion University, Tidewater Police Academy, and Mohegan Community College in Norwich earning a degree in Business.



Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a correctional officer at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville. Bill later ran a successful contracting business.



Bill was an avid Nascar fan and collector as well as a dedicated Corvette aficionado. He was a member of the Masonic Corinthian Lodge #63 of North Haven.



He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Brinley of Norwich; and his beloved grandson, Peter Brinley (aka) Grasshopper. He is also survived by his brother Robert of Guilford; Tony of East Haven; sister Candy Southerland of East Haven; numerous nieces and nephews and many treasured friends.



Bill's family will greet relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Published in The Day on May 23, 2019