Hanson, Mass. - William A. "Bill" Tansey, 95, of Hanson, Mass. formerly of Weymouth, Mass. died Sept. 4, 2020. Bill was raised in Milton, Mass., graduating from Milton High School.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and went on to achieve a master's degree from Northeastern University. He had a successful 35-year career as an engineer for Domino Sugar Company, retiring in 1988. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, past President of the Boston chapter of the American Institute of Plant Engineers and past President of the Commonwealth Figure Skating Club. His generous volunteer work included tax preparation for seniors of Weymouth, teaching science and math enrichment at Weymouth High School and building the grotto at St. Albert the Great Church. Bill enjoyed summers on Cape Cod and spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed.
Beloved husband of 69 years to the late Doris (Walsh) Tansey. Devoted father of William J. Tansey and his wife Gemma of New York, Marilyn J. Maginniss and her husband Matthew of Connecticut and Gregory J. Tansey and his wife Nancy of Rockland, Mass. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Maginniss and his wife Jenny, Caitlyn Maginniss and Lydia, Madalynn and Benjamin Tansey. Loving brother of the late Joseph Tansey, Eleanor Ewbank and Manola Regan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. Friday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
