Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
William Horelick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Horelick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Alexander Horelick Jr.


1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
William Alexander Horelick Jr. Obituary
Groton - William Alexander Horelick Jr., 73, of Groton died Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 30, 1946, in New London to William A. Horelick Sr. and Eleanor Baumus Horelick. He married the former Sharren Parker; she preceded him in death in 2004. A graduate of Norwich Technical High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a chemical operator at Pfizer.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday Jan. 27, followed by a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. Military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 28, at Smith Lake Cemetery in Groton. For more information, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -