Groton - William Alexander Horelick Jr., 73, of Groton died Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 30, 1946, in New London to William A. Horelick Sr. and Eleanor Baumus Horelick. He married the former Sharren Parker; she preceded him in death in 2004. A graduate of Norwich Technical High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a chemical operator at Pfizer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday Jan. 27, followed by a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street. Military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 28, at Smith Lake Cemetery in Groton. For more information, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020