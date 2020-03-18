|
|
Waterford - William Arthur "Bill" Warner of Waterford and Norwalk and former resident of Bonita Springs, Fla. died peacefully Sunday March 15, 2020. Bill brightened the world with his quick wit, numerous jokes and stories. An encounter with him made you laugh louder and smile brighter. A day with him was always an adventure.
Bill was born to John E. and Catherine G. Warner Dec. 16, 1931, in Old Greenwich, alongside his twin brother the late John E. "Jack" Warner Jr. He attended Darien High School and St. Lawrence University, where he once shut down classes organizing a "Jubilee Monday" celebration and parade after the football team won its first game during a long losing season. He was almost expelled from school for his antics.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy as a signalman during the Korean War on the aircraft carrier Saipan. One of his favorite flag signals was signing "U R Nuts." After the war, he partnered with his family to build and develop the Silvermine Golf Course in Norwalk, where he served as the manager. He also served several years as president of the Connecticut Chapter of the Club Management Association of America.
Bill truly lived and loved deeply; family was everything to him. He met the love of his life Patricia Heap on the first day of high school. Sitting behind her in class, he tapped her on the shoulder and asked her for a pen and paper. When she turned around, he asked for a date that Friday night and that was it. They were together 63 years until her passing in 2010. Bill was the father of Nancy Warner (deceased), William A. Warner Jr. (deceased), Susan Warner-Lambert and her husband Mark Lambert of Northford, Cathy Doran and her husband Kenneth Doran of Darien and Patricia Warner Heenan and Tom White of Waterford. He adored his grandchildren, Amber and Will Heenan of Waterford and Casey Lambert of Northford. He is also survived by his loving sister, Catherine Warner Zucco of Wilton, Conn. and Naples, Fla.
Bill loved serving his community. In Norwalk, he and his wife Patty were one of the founding families of STAR, a non-profit organization serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Along with his charity work, he was honored by the Connecticut chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society with their Humanitarian Award. He also was recognized by the Darien Old Timers Athletic Association for holding the record for the most touchdowns at Darien High School. He was an active member of the Sprite Island Yacht Club, teaching many people how to fish, and established the Bonita Bay Fishing Club in Bonita Springs, Fla.
Bill had a loving and generous personality and loved life. He had a twinkle in his eyes, a joke on his lips and love in his heart. May all your thoughts and memories of Bill make you smile.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. May 15, 2020, at the New Canaan Congregational Church on the Green, New Canaan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to STAR at ww.starct.org.
Published in The Day on Mar. 18, 2020