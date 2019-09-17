|
Rowland, Pa. - William B. Egner, 85, of Rowland, Pa. died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale, Pa. Born March 22, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late William and Odny (Monsen) Egner. He joined the Naval Reserves in 1951 and later served on active duty as a Chief Machinist Mate until his retirement in 1973.
After retirement, he held several jobs around Southeastern Connecticut including Constable, EMT and Security Guard. He used his military GI Bill to attend H.H. Ellis Tech to earn his Airframe and Power Plant license and enjoyed working on airplanes for fun. He returned to the Submarine Base in 1984 to begin his Civil Service career. After twelve years with the Supply Department he earned his second retirement. He was a resident of North Stonington for over thirty years and loved the peace, tranquility and rural character of the small town.
As a boy from Brooklyn, N.Y., he spent summers in Rowland with family and friends. He loved it there and later dreamed of returning to make it his home. He realized his dream in 2006.
Bill was a member of Sons of Norway, Bernt Balchen Lodge 3/566, Rowland, the NRA and attended Bethel Lutheran Church. A licensed pilot and avid motorcycle rider, he was a life member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and a former member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.
He is survived by three sons, John William Egner and his wife Janna of Murrieta, Calif., Randall William Egner of Cameron, N.C., and Eric William Egner of North Stonington; one sister, Bernice Mather of Rowland, Pa.; two grandchildren, John Egner Jr. and Tiffany Rodriguez and her husband Joe; and dear family friend and caretaker Martha Kennedy.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428, with Pastor Norman Beighley of Bethel Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Published in The Day on Sept. 17, 2019