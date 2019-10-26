|
Waterford - The Reverend William B. Reed, 86, retired pastor of the First Baptist Church of Waterford, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Althea Tripp Reed who predeceased him.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in the First Baptist Church. Interment will be private. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 26, 2019