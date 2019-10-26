Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for William Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend William B. Reed

Send Flowers
Reverend William B. Reed Obituary
Waterford - The Reverend William B. Reed, 86, retired pastor of the First Baptist Church of Waterford, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Althea Tripp Reed who predeceased him.

Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday in the First Baptist Church. Interment will be private. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.