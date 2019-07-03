Stonington - William Bernard "Butch" McDonough Sr., 83, of Stonington passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.



Born in Westerly, Butch was the son of Chester Haley and Adeline McDonough. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and a life-long resident of Stonington.



Mr. McDonough graduated in 1953 from Stonington High School, and served The United States Air Force in Japan from 1955 to 1957. He married his sweetheart, Linda Ella Arnold, in July 1960. Butch and Linda raised three sons on Lambert's Cove in Stonington, and as a family they enjoyed swimming, boating, water skiing, extended-family picnics on the beach, and the many other things Stonington offered. In retirement, Butch and Linda enjoyed weekend trips to Maine in Linda's Buick, and rooting for the Lady Huskies of UConn.



Mr. McDonough is survived by his three sons, William Jr. and his wife Clarissa of Chesterfield, Va., Scott M. McDonough of Uncasville, and Mark A. McDonough of Shenzhen, China; a brother Russell F. McDonough and his wife Irene of Pawcatuck; one grandson; and three granddaughters. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Linda (Arnold) McDonough; a brother Chester H. McDonough, Jr.; and a sister Alicia M. (McDonough) Sylvia.



Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Stonington Cemetery, Stonington.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Butch's memory.



