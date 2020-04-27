|
Sun City West, Ariz. - William "Bill" Bruce Seibert, 91, passed away April 22, 2020, in Sun City West, Ariz. from complications related to Parkinson's disease. Born May 11, 1928, to William and Elsie Seibert, he grew up in Forest Hills, graduating from Forest Hills High School in Queens, New York. He was very active in the Boy Scouts of America where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow. He was the first scoutmaster of Troop 75 in Groton.
Upon graduation from the New York Maritime Academy on Fort Schuyler, William was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. In 1955, he began his career as a nuclear engineer at the Electric Boat Division of General Dynamics in Groton. William held various leadership and management positions there, while specializing in heat shielding. In 1990, he retired to spend winters in Arizona and summers in Connecticut. His major activity in retirement was oil painting and traveling the world with his wife, Nancy.
William is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, the former Nancy Perkins Theriault. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Christine Seibert and Corrine Landau; son William Albert Seibert; stepsons, Charles and Alan Theriault; stepsister Rita Harper; stepbrother Christopher Hessel; and nephew William Acker. William's issue includes 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
To those who knew him, he was Bill Seibert, a man who reminded us every day of how service, respect and the love of your fellow man was worthy of us all. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Gales Ferry and the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Sun City West, Ariz., when it is safe to do so.
Published in The Day on Apr. 27, 2020