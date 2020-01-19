|
|
East Lyme - William C "Bill" Keeney, 84, of East Lyme, passed away Jan. 17, 2020. He was born Feb. 14, 1935, in New London, the son of the late Edwin and Blanche (Kenyon) Keeney. In 1958, Bill served in the United States Army Intelligence Corps for two years, and served three more years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He attended New London High School and Williston Academy; and was a graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in political science. He worked at Georgia-Pacific for over 20 years, rising to general manager of the bag division. After leaving Georgia-Pacific, Bill became an entrepreneur, eventually returning to his home state of Connecticut. He purchased the longtime local dry cleaner, Shalett's, which he successfully ran for over 21 years. Bill's longtime friend Frank Londregan was instrumental in the purchase of Shalett's.
Bill is survived by his wife Beatrice (Bindloss); his daughters, Lisa Davne (Sanford), Arden Freeman (David) and Megan Keeney. He also is survived by his grandchildren: Wesley Freeman, William Miller, Clarke Freeman and Hayley Freeman.
Bill loved the Boston Red Sox and could be seen on most summer evenings watching the Sox out on the deck overlooking Banning Cove. One of his happiest days was when the Red Sox broke the "curse of the Bambino" and brought home a World Series Championship. Bill's career at Georgia Pacific took him many places around the country, to towns both small and large. He made friends easily at all of his stops and most of them remained lifelong friends. His grandchildren's fondest memories were spent as first mates to Captain Papa on his boat cruising the Niantic River.
Calling hours will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, with the funeral following afterwards at the Flanders Baptist and Community Church, located at 162 Boston Post Road, East Lyme.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Flanders Baptist Church in East Lyme. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For information, contact
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020