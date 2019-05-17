Home

William Carter Everett Obituary
Mystic - William Carter Everett, 83, of Mystic died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joyce (Friend) Everett who died in 2011.

A Memorial Service is being planned and will be held at a date and time to be announced.

A complete obituary will be published in later edition of the New London Day.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic, is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on May 17, 2019
