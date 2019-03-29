|
Groton - William Combs, Jr., 70, of Groton, passed away Mar. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 28, 1948, in Bronx, N.Y., the son of William Stanley and Audrey Combs.
William worked for Electric Boat as a senior structural designer for many years.
He is survived by his eight sisters and brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday, Mar. 30th. at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A calling hour will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial is private.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2019