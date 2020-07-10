1/1
William "Bill" Craig Jr.
1930 - 2020
Salem - William "Bill" Craig Jr., 89, died peacefully at home Monday, July 6, 2020 after a valiant fight with Parkinson's disease.

Born Sept. 25, 1930, to William Craig Sr. of Belfast, Ireland, and Edith (Miller) Marino of Lyme, he lived in New London until joining the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. In 1953, while stationed at Fort Knox, he met and married the love of his life, Mary Ann (Mattingly).

Bill enjoyed trips to Gold Crown Billiards, Michael's Dairy and McCook's Beach, buying and selling antiques, and doing Crossword puzzles in pen. He retired from Electric Boat in Groton in the early 2000s after 45 years of service.

A loving husband, doting dad, and fervent friend, Bill had a ready smile, an Irishman's stubbornness, and the ability to sing a line from a song when given one word – any word. He was a lifelong lover of music, particularly orchestrations from the Big Band era, and Johnny Cash.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by Mary Ann, his devoted wife of 66 years; daughters, Renya Craig (Dale) of Silver City, N.M., Sharon Teel (Michael) of Salem, Nancy Craig of Quaker Hill; a son, William J. Craig (Kris) of Gales Ferry; five grandchildren, Heather Jessop (Rob) of Salem, Matthew Teel (Allyson) of Cheshire, Jordan Teel (Tegan) of Charlotte, N.C., Steven Hodge of Groton, Kevin Hodge of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Eitra Kennedy of Valencia, Calif.; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Makayla, Zachary, Kaitlyn, Jackson, Hailey, and Sloane.

Special thanks to Dr. Brenda Applegate, Dr. Maria Moro-de-Casillas, the compassionate and caring staff of Hartford Healthcare Hospice at Home, and Pastor John Ludka from Community Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 1, in Salem. Care of arrangements has been entrusted to the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester.

Published in The Day on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
