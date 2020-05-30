Preston - William David "Bill" Bullinger, 58, of Preston passed away peacefully May 17, 2020, at Harbor Village in New London.
Bill was born Oct. 31, 1961, in Schenectady, N.Y. to the late Andrew Joseph Sr. and Muriel Beverly Bullinger. He was adopted in his thirties by his second mother, Beatrice Helen Bullinger, who raised him from seven years old.
Growing up in Ballston Spa, N.Y., Bill spent a lot of his time playing golf and going to stock car races with his father and siblings. Bill moved to Connecticut where he became a phenomenal welder over the years and left his impact at Electric Boat, building high speed ferries and many structures along New England. You could always find Bill riding alongside you on his 2002 Fatboy Harley or on the golf course. He was a loving and devoted father to his two sons that he cherished. Bill had a passion for coaching his son's football and baseball teams growing up. They share their love for the New York Yankees, New Orleans Saints, and golfing.
Bill is survived by his son, William Bullinger and stepson, Eric Porter; siblings, Andrew (Lee), Ronald (Carolyn), Bruce (Sandra) Bullinger, and Barbara (Walter) Smith; and many family and friends that loved him dearly.
Services will be private. If you would like to leave a donation in Bill's honor they can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/giving/donate/ .
Bill was born Oct. 31, 1961, in Schenectady, N.Y. to the late Andrew Joseph Sr. and Muriel Beverly Bullinger. He was adopted in his thirties by his second mother, Beatrice Helen Bullinger, who raised him from seven years old.
Growing up in Ballston Spa, N.Y., Bill spent a lot of his time playing golf and going to stock car races with his father and siblings. Bill moved to Connecticut where he became a phenomenal welder over the years and left his impact at Electric Boat, building high speed ferries and many structures along New England. You could always find Bill riding alongside you on his 2002 Fatboy Harley or on the golf course. He was a loving and devoted father to his two sons that he cherished. Bill had a passion for coaching his son's football and baseball teams growing up. They share their love for the New York Yankees, New Orleans Saints, and golfing.
Bill is survived by his son, William Bullinger and stepson, Eric Porter; siblings, Andrew (Lee), Ronald (Carolyn), Bruce (Sandra) Bullinger, and Barbara (Walter) Smith; and many family and friends that loved him dearly.
Services will be private. If you would like to leave a donation in Bill's honor they can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at https://curealz.org/giving/donate/ .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 30, 2020.