New London - William Douglas Glenn Jr. was born in Wilmington, N.C. April 30, 1951, and passed away peacefully Nov. 1, 2019, in Meriden.
Fun loving and straightforward, he was affectionately known as "Boogaloo and Butch". William served and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. He was highly intelligent enjoying crossword puzzles, chess and word games. He was also accepted to Dartmouth College, a credit to his intelligence and thirst for knowledge.
William was predeceased by his father William Douglas Glenn Sr. and is survived by his mother Evelyn Glenn Garrison of New London; his sisters, Sheryl Duzant and husband Carlos of New London, Angela Foxworth and husband Timothy of Columbus, Ga.; brothers, Jerry Glenn of New London, Donald Glenn and wife Kimberly of Norwich; and sisters, Donna and Iris Glenn of New London and Aroura Brown of Baltimore, Md.; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. At the family's request there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Williams Life will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Elaine Butler for the care and compassion shown to William and his family!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to support Mental Health and Wellness at http://www.mhconn.org/donate.
Published in The Day on Nov. 8, 2019