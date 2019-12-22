Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Resources
More Obituaries for William Floeting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Floeting

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Floeting Obituary
Ellington and Uncasville - William E. Floeting, 97, of Ellington, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Bill served our country during WWII with the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater with the 875th Bomb Squadron, 498th Bomb Group as a radar mechanic.

He leaves his daughter, Linda Osyf and her husband Myron of Vernon; and his grandson, James Osyf of Washington D.C.; and other extended family members. Bill was predeceased by his wives, Natalie Wolchesky and Mary Despatie.

Funeral services are private at the request of his family. Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.

Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -