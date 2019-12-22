|
Ellington and Uncasville - William E. Floeting, 97, of Ellington, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Bill served our country during WWII with the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater with the 875th Bomb Squadron, 498th Bomb Group as a radar mechanic.
He leaves his daughter, Linda Osyf and her husband Myron of Vernon; and his grandson, James Osyf of Washington D.C.; and other extended family members. Bill was predeceased by his wives, Natalie Wolchesky and Mary Despatie.
Funeral services are private at the request of his family. Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019