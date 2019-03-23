Waterford - William E. Kane, of Waterford, died after a short illness, Friday, Mar. 22, with members of his family at his side. Bill is survived by his wife, Helen Kane, and eight of his nine children. Bill and



Helen's second daughter, Patty, died at age 49 after twenty-three years of marriage to a wonderful husband, Bob Bishop. Bill and Helen's other eight children and their families-their spouses, their children, and their children's children-all love each other very much and each will feel and mark Bill's passing in their own and special fashion. Helen Kane, always kind and wise, remains a guiding light to her children, to her and Bill's twenty-three grandchildren and their thirteen great-grandchildren. Helen's intelligence, and her capacity to always love and to always see the goodness in others has been and will remain the Kane family's rock and foundation.



Bill was born in Stamford, the son of William E. and Mary Riley Kane on Mar. 5, 1928. He is predeceased by his sister Joan Kane. Bill served in the United States Army in 1945 and 1946. He attended the University of Connecticut at Storrs where he studied Dairy Science. Bill manufactured ice cream at Star Dairy in New London in the sixties, owned a successful restaurant in Willimantic for a number of years, and later retired from his position as a Insurance Consultant for The Metropolitan Insurance Company of New York.



Bill is survived by his children and their spouses, Kathleen and Jim Belilse, William and Mary Ellen Kane, Kevin Kane and Janet Rogerson, Neil Kane, Terry and Barbara Kane, Michael Kane and Syma Ebbin, Eileen and Steve Engel, and Sean Kane.



Services will be private.