|
|
Mystic - William E. Lewis Jr., 87, lifelong resident of Mystic died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Westerly Hospital.
Born in New London, he was the son of the late William E. Lewis and Ellen (Watson) Lewis.
"Bill" was the loving husband of 28 years to Kathryn (Laffargue) Lewis.
Bill was in military service of his country for 42 years, of which he spent three years with the CT Air National Guard and 39 years with the CT Army National Guard. He attained the ranks of Airman 2nd class USAF, Master Sargent and CW4 U.S. Army and finished out his career as a maintenance helicopter test pilot with the 1109th AVCRAD in Groton, where he pinned on his Master Army Aviator wings. Bill was deployed to the Persian Gulf War 1991 as an aviation maintenance officer in Saudi Arabia.
Bill was a Life member of the Mystic Fire Department and the Mystic VFW Hugo Simonelli Post 3263, where he took a 28-year passion to ensure that there would always be a Mystic Memorial Day Parade.
He was an avid boater, traveler and supported many community organizations. A lifetime member of the American Legion, Groton Sportsman's club, Mystic Seaport, Groton Elks, Portuguese club, German club.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his son William E. Lewis III and his wife DeDe; granddaughter Narisara Mystijade of Mystic; three stepchildren, Kerri Barber and her husband Paul, of North Stonington, Scott Ferrigno of Westerly and Jackie Bailey and her husband Larry, of Pawcatuck; numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew, Bonnie and John Wardle. Bill was predeceased by a stepson, Nick Ferrigno Jr. and a sister Margaret Wardle.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, followed by a service at 1 p.m., at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Following the service, Bill will be buried at the Elm Grove Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the VFW Hugo A. Simonelli Post 3263. All donations received, will be to support the Mystic Memorial Day Parade, something Bill supported and participated in for 28 plus years.
Published in The Day on Sept. 12, 2019