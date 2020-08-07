1/1
William E. Phillips Jr.
1936 - 2020
Uncasville - William E. Phillips Jr., 83, of Fitch Hill Road, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 3, 1936, in New London, the son of the late William Phillips Sr. and Angie (Taylor) Phillips.

He married his loving wife of 60 years Barbara (Przybysz) April 23, 1960, at St. Joseph Church in Norwich.

He then was drafted into the United States Army, where he proudly served until his honorable discharge Jan. 10, 1961.

William loved working on cars and worked as a mechanic at Hilltop Motors in Colchester and at Padgett and Sons Auto in New London.

He loved animals and had two horses, Brandy and Ginger, whom he and his wife entered in many shows. He was extremely involved in the Boy Scouts, serving as Commissioner for the Mohegan District ot the Connecticut Rivers Council.

In addition to his wife Barbara, William is survived by his sister Carol Beisel and husband Gottfried of Montville; brother Robert Phillips of Danielson; and by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at St. Joseph, 815 Boswell Avenue in Norwich. There are no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop 60, 752 Norwich Salem Turnpike, Oakdale, CT. 06370.

The Labenski Funeral Home, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence for William's family, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph
