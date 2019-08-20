Home

Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
William E. Robinson


1955 - 2019
William E. Robinson Obituary
Willimantic - William E. Robinson, 63, was called home to heaven Sunday Aug. 18.

Bill was born in Norwich, March 19, 1955, to William and Audrey (Lathrop) Robinson, both of whom survive him. He married Gail (Vezina) Sept. 16, 1985, in Preston. She too survives him.

Calling Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, meeting directly at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Aug. 20, 2019
