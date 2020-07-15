1/1
William Edward Clarke
1937 - 2020
Ledyard - William Edward Clarke passed away at his home Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born June 4, 1937, in Flatwoods, Ky. to Clarence B. and Kathrine (Evans) Clarke.

William Joined the U.S. Navy after high school and proudly served until his retirement in 1974. While stationed in Groton, he married Matsie Jane Sturgis of Ledyard in 1966. Their lives took them to many locations including San Diego and Guam. After retiring from the Navy, he worked as a security guard at Millstone and finally as a welder at Electric Boat in Groton until his retirement in 1988.

He loved working with his hands, constantly building and fabricating many things around his home. He enjoyed going to breakfast at McDonalds to talk with his fellow veterans as well as his dinner go to spots talking with other friends. William was also an active member of the VFW and Fleet Reserve Branch #20.

William is predeceased by his parents; and his wife of 49 years, Matsie, whom he cherished until the end.

He is survived by a son Charles T. Clarke; and brother Clarence W. Clarke of Kentucky; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews in the local area.

"Uncle Bill, you will be missed."

Per his wishes there will be a private graveside service.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
