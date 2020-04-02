|
|
New London -William Edward McTigue, 76, loving husband, father, and grandfather peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after an ongoing battle with ALS.
Bill was born Sept. 2, 1943, in New London to parents, Loretta Mary Donahue and James McTigue. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1965 with a degree in Civil Engineering and as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps.
After graduation Bill entered the U.S. Army as a lieutenant and was deployed to South Korea as part of the 44th Engineering Battalion. He spent two years in Korea, just south of the Demilitarized Zone working with the Army to rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed during the Korean War. Bill was promoted and took command of B Company at the age of 25.
Bill continued to pursue his love of construction as a civilian. When he returned to the U.S. he began his career with Slattery Associates in New York City where he worked on many heavy construction projects including as the Assistant Superintendent on the original World Trade Center foundation. It was during this time when Bill met his beloved wife Diane M. Bardele. Bill and Diane were married Aug. 29, 1970. They had twin boys, Scott and Matthew June 23, 1974. Wanting to spend more time with his family, Bill eventually left Slattery to go into business for himself and ultimately became a part owner, Chief engineer and Vice President of Maracap Construction Industries. He continued to work on numerous construction projects from 1985 until his retirement in 2015.
Bill was very well liked. He had a kind and generous heart and was always upbeat and optimistic. He was an avid golfer and fantasy baseball player but nothing brought him as much joy as time with his family. He was a devoted, loving, and nurturing husband to his wife, two children, and three grandchildren.
Bill was predeceased in death by his mother, Loretta Mary; father James; his brothers, Bernard and Francis; and his sister, Theresa Marlow.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; his sons, Scott (wife Melissa, son Ryan), Matthew (wife Laura, children, Milo and Gratia); his sisters, Patricia Gallivan, Monica Knaff (husband John) Margaret Aldinger (husband Chuck); and his brothers, James Michael (wife Doris) and Kevin (wife Teresa). He is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
We are in uncertain times.Bill was cremated Mar. 27, 2020. A burial Mass, interment of his ashes at Maryrest Cemetery and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
In lieu flowers donations can be made to the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 17824, NY, NY 10004 or the , 1 Exchange Plaza, Ste.1802, NY,NY 10006.
Published in The Day on Apr. 2, 2020