Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Edward Savage Sr.


1930 - 2019
William Edward Savage Sr. Obituary
Niantic - William Edward Horton Savage Sr., 88, of Niantic, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

William was born Nov. 26, 1930, in Morristown, N.J. the son of William George Redvers Savage and Alice Margaret (Phipps) Savage. He graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y., Class of 1954. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and retired from the Navy after 20 years of service. Bill was employed by and retired from General Dynamic, where he worked as a general manager.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marian Theresa (Wood) Savage whom he married May 29, 1954, in St. Aloysius Church, Great Neck, N.Y.; three sons, John Savage of East Lyme, Robert Savage of Bolivia, N.C.; and James Savage of New London; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; son William E. Savage Jr.; and brother David Savage.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Flanders Baptist and Community Church, Boston Post Rd., East Lyme. Interment will follow in East Lyme Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Savage's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 2, 2019
