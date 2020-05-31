Ledyard - Captain William Edward "Wee" Smith USCG, Ret. of Ledyard died peacefully at home, May 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born June 21, 1930, in Asbury Park, N.J., Wee was just one month shy of his 90th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents, Wilbur Zelly Smith and Anne MacDonald Smith Erwin; and older brother, Wilbur Zelly Smith Jr.
Survivors include Jane, his college sweetheart and wife of 64 years, and their children: Beth of Windhoek, Namibia, Africa; Bill and his wife Becky of Bloomington, Minn.; and Kathryn and her partner Linda Moulton of Worcester, Mass. Wee's grandchildren, who all reside in Minnesota, include Amy and Andy Harings and their sons, Spencer and Quinn; Allison and Eric Mann and their sons, Bennett and Carter; and Jennifer and Bryan Schmitz.
After graduating from Manhattan's McBurney School in 1947, and unsure of his future, Smith enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a yeoman on USCG cutters Androscoggin and Beech. In 1949, he earned a life-changing appointment to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Despite being 5 feet 6 inches tall and just shy of the Academy's height requirement, Smith resourcefully found his way into the class of 1953, and was given his enduring nickname, "Wee." His classmates became a cohesive group during their swab summer, developing what would become lifelong friendships.
As a cadet, Wee's passion for sports and statistics led him to co-found and publish "The Howling Gale," a weekly campus sports newsletter. It was an instant success among the cadet corps, and continued in circulation beyond his graduation. Wee also was the baseball team's manager and statistician for two seasons. In his third class year, he met the love of his life, Connecticut College freshman, Janie Dornan, class of 1955, of Lansdowne, Pa.
Following his 1953 graduation from the Academy, Smith was assigned to the USCGC Spencer in New York. After marrying Jane, July 2, 1955, and attending Long Range Navigation (LORAN) training, they moved to Kodiak, Alaska, then a U.S. territory, where he was commanding officer of the LORAN station. Subsequent transfers had them crisscrossing the country with assignments in Monterey, Calif., Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Calif., Newcastle, N.H., Boston, Mass. and New York, N.Y.
Smith served as commanding officer of three USCG cutters: Ewing in Monterey, Calif., Active, in Newcastle, N.H. and Dallas on Governors Island, N.Y. While in Monterey, he hosted one of his heroes, legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, aboard the Ewing. Twenty years later, as part of the 1976 U.S. bicentennial, the Dallas became the first American vessel to accompany the HMY Britannia, traveling from Philadelphia to New York City as part of Operation Sail. During that escort, Captain Smith was privileged to receive an audience with HRH Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Smith made many sacrifices for the benefit of his family, allowing them to settle in North Hampton, N.H., during his children's formative years from 1968 to 1980. Involved in a variety of community activities, he was an energetic and compassionate volunteer. As a congregant of the United Church of Christ, Wee served several years on the church council, including a term as moderator.
Following his command of the Active, 1968 to 1970, he was stationed in Boston's 1st CG District as chief of communications, director of personnel, and district inspector. After a distinguished 30-year Coast Guard career, Captain Smith retired from active duty in 1980. Among his military honors were the USCG Meritorious Service Medal, USCG Commendation Medal and National Defense Medal.
Wee then began a post-retirement career that came full-circle as he and Jane returned to southeastern Connecticut, establishing roots in Ledyard. He remained committed to the Academy's mission as executive director of the CGA Foundation, 1980 to 1983, during which time he secured donations to help build the Academy's Rowing Center in 1982, and Jacob's Rock Sailing and Seamanship Center in 1984. Then, as the Academy's sports information director, 1983 to 1986, his football program earned Division III Best in the Nation honors by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Smith closed out his civilian work as the CGA Alumni Association's executive director, 1986 to 1993. His 13 years of working for the Academy were the perfect finish to a distinguished career.
In 1994, Wee was recognized with the Alumni Association's Distinguished Service Award, and he is included among the association's 125 Alumni of Distinction. He also was inducted into the Academy's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 as an honorary member, matching Jane's 1997 selection to Connecticut College's Athletic Hall of Fame.
Maintaining close ties to the Academy, Wee served on the Alumni Association's board of directors and volunteered for several CGA development and service projects. He was tireless in his roles as class secretary and reunion coordinator for over 50 years. In addition to organizing five-year reunions, Wee sparked an interest in class off-year, mini-reunions which were held around the country, as well as in Canada and Europe. He also assisted with CGA class of 1953 philanthropic efforts, as the class funded several Academy projects, including the installation of state-of-the-art FieldTurf on Cadet Memorial Field in 2004.
Sports played a significant role throughout Wee's life. An avid Yankees fan as a boy, he was delighted to be part of a youth panel on one of Babe Ruth's radio shows. During their marriage, Wee and Jane were regular fans at their children's many athletic events in North Hampton, at Winnacunnet High School and extending through collegiate play. They also cheered for the UConn and Stanford women's basketball teams and the Minnesota Twins; and they were especially proud of their granddaughters' soccer achievements.
In May 1993, Wee and a CGA classmate co-created the Jay Flanagan-Wee Smith Golf Tournament for the Coast Guard extended community. With a mission of "fun and fellowship," the three-day annual competition in Stonington continually expanded to nearly 80 participants. After 15 years, it was converted into the Hooligan Invitational, an event with a similar mission that continues today. Wee also helped create The Old Guard social group, as a way to enhance ties with Coast Guard military and civilian colleagues in southern New England. Together, Wee and Jane enjoyed playing golf and bridge, going to the theatre and Straight No Chaser concerts and traveling to see family and friends. They took pride in having visited all 50 states, as well as several countries.
Wee Smith had deep love and admiration for his family, friends, country and the U.S. Coast Guard. He was especially devoted to CGA '53, a loyal group whose members have remained connected for six decades, as their careers and families have intertwined with military and civilian assignments. "Semper Paratus!"
Smith's remains will be inurned in the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Columbarium, with a Memorial Service to be scheduled later. Donations in Wee's memory may be made to the Academy's Class of 1953 Endowment Fund: https://www.cgaalumni.org/1953.
Survivors include Jane, his college sweetheart and wife of 64 years, and their children: Beth of Windhoek, Namibia, Africa; Bill and his wife Becky of Bloomington, Minn.; and Kathryn and her partner Linda Moulton of Worcester, Mass. Wee's grandchildren, who all reside in Minnesota, include Amy and Andy Harings and their sons, Spencer and Quinn; Allison and Eric Mann and their sons, Bennett and Carter; and Jennifer and Bryan Schmitz.
After graduating from Manhattan's McBurney School in 1947, and unsure of his future, Smith enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a yeoman on USCG cutters Androscoggin and Beech. In 1949, he earned a life-changing appointment to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Despite being 5 feet 6 inches tall and just shy of the Academy's height requirement, Smith resourcefully found his way into the class of 1953, and was given his enduring nickname, "Wee." His classmates became a cohesive group during their swab summer, developing what would become lifelong friendships.
As a cadet, Wee's passion for sports and statistics led him to co-found and publish "The Howling Gale," a weekly campus sports newsletter. It was an instant success among the cadet corps, and continued in circulation beyond his graduation. Wee also was the baseball team's manager and statistician for two seasons. In his third class year, he met the love of his life, Connecticut College freshman, Janie Dornan, class of 1955, of Lansdowne, Pa.
Following his 1953 graduation from the Academy, Smith was assigned to the USCGC Spencer in New York. After marrying Jane, July 2, 1955, and attending Long Range Navigation (LORAN) training, they moved to Kodiak, Alaska, then a U.S. territory, where he was commanding officer of the LORAN station. Subsequent transfers had them crisscrossing the country with assignments in Monterey, Calif., Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Calif., Newcastle, N.H., Boston, Mass. and New York, N.Y.
Smith served as commanding officer of three USCG cutters: Ewing in Monterey, Calif., Active, in Newcastle, N.H. and Dallas on Governors Island, N.Y. While in Monterey, he hosted one of his heroes, legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, aboard the Ewing. Twenty years later, as part of the 1976 U.S. bicentennial, the Dallas became the first American vessel to accompany the HMY Britannia, traveling from Philadelphia to New York City as part of Operation Sail. During that escort, Captain Smith was privileged to receive an audience with HRH Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Smith made many sacrifices for the benefit of his family, allowing them to settle in North Hampton, N.H., during his children's formative years from 1968 to 1980. Involved in a variety of community activities, he was an energetic and compassionate volunteer. As a congregant of the United Church of Christ, Wee served several years on the church council, including a term as moderator.
Following his command of the Active, 1968 to 1970, he was stationed in Boston's 1st CG District as chief of communications, director of personnel, and district inspector. After a distinguished 30-year Coast Guard career, Captain Smith retired from active duty in 1980. Among his military honors were the USCG Meritorious Service Medal, USCG Commendation Medal and National Defense Medal.
Wee then began a post-retirement career that came full-circle as he and Jane returned to southeastern Connecticut, establishing roots in Ledyard. He remained committed to the Academy's mission as executive director of the CGA Foundation, 1980 to 1983, during which time he secured donations to help build the Academy's Rowing Center in 1982, and Jacob's Rock Sailing and Seamanship Center in 1984. Then, as the Academy's sports information director, 1983 to 1986, his football program earned Division III Best in the Nation honors by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Smith closed out his civilian work as the CGA Alumni Association's executive director, 1986 to 1993. His 13 years of working for the Academy were the perfect finish to a distinguished career.
In 1994, Wee was recognized with the Alumni Association's Distinguished Service Award, and he is included among the association's 125 Alumni of Distinction. He also was inducted into the Academy's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 as an honorary member, matching Jane's 1997 selection to Connecticut College's Athletic Hall of Fame.
Maintaining close ties to the Academy, Wee served on the Alumni Association's board of directors and volunteered for several CGA development and service projects. He was tireless in his roles as class secretary and reunion coordinator for over 50 years. In addition to organizing five-year reunions, Wee sparked an interest in class off-year, mini-reunions which were held around the country, as well as in Canada and Europe. He also assisted with CGA class of 1953 philanthropic efforts, as the class funded several Academy projects, including the installation of state-of-the-art FieldTurf on Cadet Memorial Field in 2004.
Sports played a significant role throughout Wee's life. An avid Yankees fan as a boy, he was delighted to be part of a youth panel on one of Babe Ruth's radio shows. During their marriage, Wee and Jane were regular fans at their children's many athletic events in North Hampton, at Winnacunnet High School and extending through collegiate play. They also cheered for the UConn and Stanford women's basketball teams and the Minnesota Twins; and they were especially proud of their granddaughters' soccer achievements.
In May 1993, Wee and a CGA classmate co-created the Jay Flanagan-Wee Smith Golf Tournament for the Coast Guard extended community. With a mission of "fun and fellowship," the three-day annual competition in Stonington continually expanded to nearly 80 participants. After 15 years, it was converted into the Hooligan Invitational, an event with a similar mission that continues today. Wee also helped create The Old Guard social group, as a way to enhance ties with Coast Guard military and civilian colleagues in southern New England. Together, Wee and Jane enjoyed playing golf and bridge, going to the theatre and Straight No Chaser concerts and traveling to see family and friends. They took pride in having visited all 50 states, as well as several countries.
Wee Smith had deep love and admiration for his family, friends, country and the U.S. Coast Guard. He was especially devoted to CGA '53, a loyal group whose members have remained connected for six decades, as their careers and families have intertwined with military and civilian assignments. "Semper Paratus!"
Smith's remains will be inurned in the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Columbarium, with a Memorial Service to be scheduled later. Donations in Wee's memory may be made to the Academy's Class of 1953 Endowment Fund: https://www.cgaalumni.org/1953.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.