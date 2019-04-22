|
New London - William "Doc" Edwards, 72, of New London died Thursday April 18, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born April 7, 1947, in Columbia S.C. to Francena Jefferson. He worked in the maintenance department at L+M Hospital. Doc married Augusta Vaz Edwards, she survives him.
Visitation from 10 a.m. Wednesday April 24, 2019, until the 11 a.m. Service at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions please visit www.byles.com. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 22, 2019
