New London - William "Doc" Edwards Sr., 72 of New London died Thursday April 18, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born April 7, 1947, in Columbia S.C. to Francena Jefferson. He worked in the maintenance department at L+M Hospital. March 9, 1995, Doc married Augusta Vaz Edwards, she survives him.



William known by many as "Doc" or "Yogi" had class. If it was with his classy cars or his passion for classy hats, Doc was in style. He also showed his class by the way he represented himself as a loving husband, father and friend. He loved helping people.



Besides his wife Augusta, Doc is survived by his son William Edwards Jr. of R.I.; daughters, Diana Edwards of Norwich, Tanya Marshall, Lequisha Edwards, Shamyia Edwards and Tychala Edwards all of New London; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Visitation from 10 a.m. Wednesday April 24, 2019, until the 11 a.m. Service at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London.



