New London - William F. "Trey" McGill III, 38, of New London, passed away unexpectedly Monday Oct. 12, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1982, in Groton. He was the son of the late William F. McGill Jr. and Jacqueline D. Bonneau. He was employed at the United States Coast Guard Academy at the time of his passing.
Trey was a sports enthusiast who loved baseball; his favorite team was the New York Yankees. He not only loved the game, but he enjoyed playing as well. His love for baseball began at the tender age of six, and continued right through high school. Trey really embraced the game with all he had, making him a sought-after player for the semi-professionals. Trey also had a love for music; and he displayed his talent by becoming a DJ. He made sure everyone else felt that love, too. But, his real love and passion was for life and his family. His adventurous side was taking risks and one of them was skydiving. Out of all his accomplishments, nothing compared to the love he had for his daughter Delilah, whom everyone says looks exactly like him.
He is survived by his mother Jacqueline Bonneau-Armstrong (Ranzie Armstrong) of Groton; his daughter Delilah McGill of New London; his sisters, Jazmin Armstrong of New London and Brianne McGill; and his brother Peyton McGill both of Ledyard. He also leaves behind grandparents, Laura White of New London, Juanita McGill and William McGill Sr. of New Jersey; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial is private. COVID-19 protocols will be in place and a mask is required to enter the building. Please visit www.byles.com
for directions or to sign the guestbook.