William F. "Bill" Potter
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mystic - William "Bill" F. Potter, 78, of Mystic, died Friday, June 19, 2020. Born Oct. 24, 1941, in Bristol, he was the son of the late William Fiske Potter II and Hedwig Elsie (Gorr) Potter.

He was the husband of 54 years to Catherine Irene (Baronoski) Potter, of Stratford. They had a son, James William in 1967, and a daughter, Karen Elizabeth, in 1969. James, his wife Yoon Kyung and their two daughters, Sienna and Gian Potter, currently reside in Seoul, South Korea; and Karen, her husband Thomas Morace and their two daughters, Jordan and Kiera Morace, currently reside in Preston.

Bill graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1959, and the University of Connecticut in 1963, with a degree in electrical engineering. He was the rifle team captain in both high school and college. Bill retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat Division in Groton in 1999, as chief of facilities engineering after 36 years. Throughout his career at EB, he held supervisory positions in manufacturing engineering, operations engineering and facilities engineering departments which were responsible for shop layouts, capital budgets, machine and project specifications and project management for the maintenance and upgrade of the facilities, required for submarine design and construction. He volunteered for many years at the Mystic Seaport Shipyard, since 2003, performing various woodworking tasks in support of ship restoration and maintenance.

Bill's past accomplishments include president of the Southeast Chapter of the UCONN Alumni Association, six years on the board of the National UCONN Alumni Association, Groton Camera Club president, PTA president at Old Mystic Northeast Academy Elementary School and statistician for the East Lyme Golf League for many years. He also enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, home and yard maintenance projects, vegetable gardening and photography.

Bill was a recipient of a kidney transplant from his daughter August 13, 2009.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Services and burial will be held privately. For those attending calling hours on Wednesday, social distancing guidelines will be in place and occupancy may be limited when entering the funeral home.

Please consider a donation in his memory to the Mystic Seaport Museum.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved