Johnson City, Tenn. - After a prolonged period of declining health, William Francis Flaherty Jr. passed away May 30, 2020, in Johnson City, Tenn. with family at his side.



William was born in Great Barrington, Mass. Nov. 20, 1926, to William and Mabel (Kelly) Flaherty. He married Kathleen T. Duffy in 1956. The couple lived in Great Barrington until 1965; Old Lyme and Niantic until 2011; then Bryan, Texas until 2015, when Kathleen died. William moved to Johnson City, Tenn. in 2016.



William is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Kathleen D. Flaherty; parents, Mabel and William Flaherty; his sister Eleanor Mecke and her husband Theodore Mecke; and his infant daughter Roseanne Flaherty. William is survived by his sister, Roseanne Flaherty Madden and her husband John of Winnetka, Ill.; his sister-in-law, Dorothy D. Murphy of Trumbull; five children and their spouses, Theresa and Walter Haenn of East Norriton, Pa, Kathleen and John P. Ebbott of Manchester, Vt., Mary and James Violette of Waterville, Maine, Jane Flaherty of College Station, Texas, and John and Nancy Flaherty of Johnson City, Tenn.



William's grandchildren and their spouses are, Walter and Elizabeth Haenn, and Theodore Haenn; Sarah Ebbott and Kirk Borodaeff and Austin Ebbott; James and Jeanine Violette, Anne and Ben Levergood, Grace, Luke, John and Marie Violette; Clare Lynch and Kevin Malcolm, William Finn and Patrick Lynch; Morgan, John and Catherine Flaherty. His great-grandsons are, Barrett and Nash Haen, Ellis Violette, and Andrew and Bennett Levergood.



William worked as the plant manager at the Great Barrington Manufacturing Company until 1965, then as a manager at Electric Boat in Groton until 1993. He was a loving husband and father, an avid golfer, loved to dance, and was dedicated to church and community service.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in his hometown of Great Barrington, Mass. in conjunction with the interment of his ashes.



Condolences can be sent to the family at Monte Vista Funeral Home, 1900 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN, 37601 or wff2nd@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Red Cross would be appreciated.



