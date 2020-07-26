Mystic -William Francis O'Reilly, 76, affectionately known as "Mr. Bill," went on to join his Heavenly Father Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born Aug. 6, 1943.



He is survived by his wife; three sons; two grandchildren; extended family; and extensive friends. He was the beloved brother of local residents, Henry O'Reilly Sr., Mary Kozek and Ann Rousseau.



A proud veteran, Bill served during the Tet Offensive in Vietnam. His rank was SPC (Specialist) in the 563rd Medical Logistics Company at the 2nd Surgical Hospital in Chu Lai. For years, he served as a deacon, and taught the scriptures at Cape Fear Christian Church in Wilmington, N.C. Bill was a voracious reader, and a fair-weather Duke fan. He threw his own Celebration of Life party weeks before his passing, which was attended by a large crowd of friends and family.



Bill's legacy is one of faith in God, devotion to Christ and love for others. He will be dearly missed. A small family gathering is planned at the home he shared with his wife, Catha.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either Cape Fear Christian Church building fund, Vigilant Hope, a ministry serving Wilmington's homeless, or the SECU Family House in Chapel Hill, N.C.



