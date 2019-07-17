Niantic - William G. Davies, 97, of Niantic, died at home peacefully July 15, 2019.



Mr. Davies was born Oct. 17, 1921, in New Haven to George Robert and Caroline Mary Davies. He was the beloved husband of 77 years to Madeline Johnson Davies who survives him. William was an Army World War II veteran and relocated from Hartford to Niantic where he resided for 67 years. He was a master builder and craftsman as well as a member of the Niantic Baptist Church.



Besides his wife, William is survived by his son William R. Davies and wife Barbara of Gladstone, N.J.; daughter Judith Lanza of Niantic; grandchildren, John D. Lanza, Jennifer Eikemo and husband Johannes, Johanna Richard and husband Blake, Jill Guzman and husband Santos, Bruce W. Davies; great-grandchildren, Ava Lanza and her mother Linda Lanza, Johannes Gorm Eikemo, Louella Liv Eikemo, Lillian Richard, Santos Guzman and Sophia Guzman. He is predeceased by his sister Alma McTernan; and son-in-law John P. Lanza.



No services are being held at this time. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Niantic Baptist Church, 443 Main St., Niantic, CT 06357 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Published in The Day on July 17, 2019