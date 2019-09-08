Home

William "Bill" Giulietti

William "Bill" Giulietti Obituary
Waterford - William Giulietti, 93, of Waterford, entered eternal life Sept. 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Inez (Facchini) Giulietti, who survives him. He was born May 5, 1926, in New London, the son of the late Joseph and Eleana (Muzzi) Giulietti.

Bill worked as an electrician for the civil service for many years.

His family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A graveside service will follow in St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors.

A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019
