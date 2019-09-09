|
Waterford - William Giulietti, 93, of Waterford entered eternal life on Sept. 5, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
William was born May 5, 1926, in New London, the son of the late Joseph and Elena (Muzzi) Giulietti. He was married for 68 years to Inez (Facchini) Giulietti of Waterford on March 31, 1951. Mrs. Giulietti survives him.
William enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in World War II from 1944 to 1946. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he worked for the Civil Service at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton as an electrician, retiring after 35 years. He later worked for the Waterford school system as a custodian for 10 years.
Besides his beloved wife, Inez, he is survived by his daughters: Inez Marie Giulietti and companion Pete, and Marion (Giulietti) Carroll and husband, Russell; his granddaughters: April Lynn Vitrone, Melissa Ann Carroll (Nick) Dresko and Ashley Elizabeth (Steven) McSperrin; and his five great-grandchildren, Anthony James Dresko, Bella Leah Vittone, Matthew Nicholas Dresko, Nathan Edward Dresko and Olivia Piper McSperrin. William was predeceased by a brother, Alfred (Jane) Giulietti, and a sister, Elvira "Vera" (William) DelPriore.
The family of William E. Giulietti would like to thank the staff at L+M Hospital nurses on 4.1 and Vitas for their amazing comfort, care, and support.
His family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. His family will receive guests Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at noon in St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum with military honors.
Published in The Day on Sept. 9, 2019