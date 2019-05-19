Services Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 (603) 863-2113 Graveside service 2:00 PM Pine Grove Cemetery Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Berean Baptist Church Newport , NH View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Halleck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Halleck II

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Newport, N.H. - William L. Halleck, II, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home May 17, 2019. He was born Sept. 21, 1921, to the late William and Elizabeth (Meyers) Halleck in New Woodstock, N.Y. Bill grew up in Lakewood, N.J. and graduated from Lakewood High School. He went on to join the U.S. Navy, as an enlisted man. While in the USN, he married the late Joan Arabucki, and they raised four children, William III, Dianne, Mark, and Colin.



He served in WWII as a submariner on the R-12 (SS-89) and later in the Pacific Fleet on the USS Mingo (SS-261). He retired after 21 years of submarine service at the rank of Lieutenant Commander.



After his departure from the Navy, Bill went on to work at Pfizer Global Research in Groton for ten years, where he met his second wife, Marilyn Gilmartin. They lived in Ledyard where they had two children, Colleen and Glenn; and then moved to Newport, N.H. in 1973.



Marilyn introduced Bill to her love of skiing, and they spent many winters enjoying both downhill and cross-country skiing. Bill was also an avid ham radio operator and won many competitions operating from his handle of K1LMS in Conn. and, later, K1NH in N.H.



After leaving Pfizer, Bill moved to Joy Manufacturing (in Claremont, N.H.) for many years. When he was 70, he took on a "part-time" position at General Cable in Manchester, N.H. This role turned into a second career, continuing with the company for 27-years until his retirement in March 2019, at the age of 97 years old.



To say fitness was a priority to Bill would be a huge understatement.



Familiar in Newport for his years as the Newport Middle High School Track and Field Coach, Bill actively walked and/or jogged everyday possible until his death. If he wasn't walking/jogging at the Newport High School Track, he was at the Claremont Community Center or at The Hogan Center in New London. You could find him at his home on his rowing machine, biking, weight lifting or participating locally in the Newport Sunshine 5k. He took up running in the late 60's and ran many road races, including a marathon.



As an active member of the Berean Baptist Church in Newport, Bill loved the Lord and the Bible. He was on the team that helped build the new church and continued to show his support by being the church greeter every Sunday morning.



Bill also served God by being an acting Chaplain in the American Legion Post 25, until three years ago, when his son William III took over the duties.



An inspiration to all those who knew him, Bill's presence will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and the Newport community.



Bill is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Marilyn (2017); his first wife, Joan Arabucki-Halleck (1967); his son, Mark Halleck (2011); and his sister, Betty Nott.



Surviving family include his son, William Halleck, III of Newport; daughter, Dianne Halleck-Strycharz and Edward of Ledyard; son, Colin Halleck and his wife, Alice of Newport, N.H.; daughter, Colleen Taylor and her husband, Ray of Ashburn, Va.; and son, Glenn Halleck and his wife, Hillary of Newport, N.H.



Grandchildren: Damian Halleck and his wife, Angela, Heidi Margulius and her husband, Darrell, William D. Halleck, Jessica Halleck, Helen Vennari and her husband, John, Samuel Greene, Sr and his wife, Lesley, Angela Williams, Brenden Halleck, Keagan Halleck, Ray V (Quinn) Taylor and Campbell Taylor.



Great-grandchildren: Samuel Greene, Jr.; Nathanial, Jacob and Kaitlyn Halleck; Logan and Aurora Vennari; Ayanna, Ashton and Ava Williams; and Victor Margulius.



A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery Tuesday, May 21st.



A celebration of his life will follow at 5 p.m. at the Berean Baptist Church in Newport, N.H.



Memorial contributions may be made to: The Berean Baptist Church John Stark Highway, Newport, NH or to the Newport Middle High School Track & Field program in William Halleck II 's name.