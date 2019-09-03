|
Mystic - William "Squire" Hobart, 81, of Mystic and Poinciana, Fla. passed away Sunday Aug. 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was born in New London to Archie and Dorothy (Gilbert) Hobart.
Bill grew up in Mystic and it was there in 1954 that he would meet the love of his life and wife for 61 years Dorothea "Dotti" Mercier. Upon graduating from Stonington High School, Bill enlisted in the Navy in 1955 and served his Country until 1958. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the service Bill married Dotti and went to work at General Dynamics/Electric Boat as an acoustics engineer, retiring in 1995. After retiring from General Dynamics/Electric Boat, Bill went back to work for Levine Distributors in Norwich for several years before retiring for good in Poinciana, Fla.
Bill had two main sources of enjoyment in his life, first and foremost was his family. He is survived by his loving daughters, Cherryl Hobart (Martha Rehm), Patricia Marteka (John), and Jill Charette (Robert); Sister Sandra Brown (Kevin); Sister-in-law Sarah Novak (Len); and five grandchildren, Nicholas Hobart Marteka, Jenna Marteka, Bryan Lynch, Katie Charette, and William Hobart Charette; and several nieces and nephews. Bill's second love was golf. He was a member of the Elmridge and Pequot Golf Clubs in Connecticut and the Stonegate Golf Club in Solivita, Fla. and Bill recorded 3 hole in ones through the years. Bill was also proud to be a member of the Mason's Coastal Lodge #57 in Stonington for 51 years.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to The Mason's Lodge or Boston Red Sox Jimmy Fund.
The family is planning a private service in the early Fall.
Published in The Day on Sept. 3, 2019