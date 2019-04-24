Niantic - William "Bill" Decken, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Bayview Nursing Home. Bill was born in the Bronx, N.Y. Sept. 13, 1934, and lived in New City, N.Y. before retiring to Ocala, Fla. and Niantic.



He enlisted in the Navy and served in the Korean War aboard The Palau, aircraft carrier. Bill married the love of his life, Joyce, April 23, 1955. He began working for Ford Motor Company and continued for 28 years. He then went on to be the maintenance director of Minolta Corp in Ramsay, N.J. until his retirement at 62.



Together they had five children, Susan Kalage (Chris), Billy Decken (Grace), Janet Brinkman (Steve), Sean Decken and Sandi Decken. They enjoyed their seven grandchildren, Jocelyn Gunderson (Watson), Craig Kalage (Shanna), Dana Brinkman, Lindsay Morss (Josh), Eric Brinkman, Alysha Decken and Shannon Decken and thoroughly loved being with his great-grandchildren, Tanner, Owen, Tucker William, Colton, Zoe and Watson William.



Bill lived his life for his family, always ready to lend a hand, hammer or his vast knowledge of everything. Many life lessons were learned from Gramps, none of which you would find in a printed textbook. These are the treasures his children and grandchildren will carry with them forever. He was especially proud to celebrate his 63rd anniversary in 2018 to Joyce. They loved driving from Florida, their "winter" home to Niantic and exploring interesting spots along the way, always driving to all their vacations.



Interment will be private. The family would like to thank Dr. Constantine Manthous for his outstanding care and compassion as well as all the staff on the West and East Wing at Bayview Nursing Home, whose comfort and care of our Dad was evident every day.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the , 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT. 06067 or , 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT. 06489 would be greatly appreciated.



Thomas L.Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary