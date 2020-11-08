Mystic - William J. "Bill" Hammond, 84, of Mystic died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Mystic. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Susan W. Hammond. Bill was born Feb. 24, 1936, in Tampa, Fla., the son of William and Margot Hammond.
His father died in a tragic automobile accident when Bill was only two years old. After that, he and his mother moved to Connecticut, where she met and married Albert Lee Mason, who raised Bill as his own son. Bill had a close relationship with his older brother, Lee Mason. Bill graduated from the University of Connecticut and completed postgraduate work at Rutgers University. He had a successful career as a bank manager, initially at Groton Bank and Trust, and then at Connecticut Bank and Trust which spanned many years. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, golf and camping.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Douglas Hammond of Vermont and Randi Hammond of Rhode Island. He has five granddaughters: Chelsea, Paige and Grace Hammond, and Camille Sidoli and Isabel Gibson. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter, August Gibson. He is predeceased by his parents; an infant brother, Wayne; and an older brother, Lee Mason.
His Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Southeastern Connecticut.