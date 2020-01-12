|
New London - William J. "Murph" Murphy, 65, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born Dec. 4, 1954, in New London, to Daniel and Noreen Murphy. He made his home in New London, except for five years in Hawaii, his whole life. Murph played football for New London High School, graduating in 1972 . He is inducted into New London High School's Athletic Hall of Fame. He was employed by the city of New London for many years in the sanitation and water departments. He transferred to Veolia Water when the water department was privatized and worked as a road crew supervisor. He was a volunteer firefighter in New London and remained close to the fire department and its members even after the volunteer service was abolished.
Murph never met a dog or a child he didn't like. He knew every inch of New London above and below ground. He was a good soul and a good friend to many people from all walks of life. His own life was far too short.
Besides his many friends, he leaves behind his brothers, Mike Murphy of Oakville and John of Virginia; a sister Mary of Florida; as well as numerous nieces and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Dan; and a sister Ellen.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26, at the Post 189 New London.
The Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020