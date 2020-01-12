Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Resources
More Obituaries for William Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Murph" Murphy


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. "Murph" Murphy Obituary
New London - William J. "Murph" Murphy, 65, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born Dec. 4, 1954, in New London, to Daniel and Noreen Murphy. He made his home in New London, except for five years in Hawaii, his whole life. Murph played football for New London High School, graduating in 1972 . He is inducted into New London High School's Athletic Hall of Fame. He was employed by the city of New London for many years in the sanitation and water departments. He transferred to Veolia Water when the water department was privatized and worked as a road crew supervisor. He was a volunteer firefighter in New London and remained close to the fire department and its members even after the volunteer service was abolished.

Murph never met a dog or a child he didn't like. He knew every inch of New London above and below ground. He was a good soul and a good friend to many people from all walks of life. His own life was far too short.

Besides his many friends, he leaves behind his brothers, Mike Murphy of Oakville and John of Virginia; a sister Mary of Florida; as well as numerous nieces and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Dan; and a sister Ellen.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26, at the Post 189 New London.

The Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -