Old Lyme - William J. Nesto Jr, 88, beloved husband of the late Rosalie (Green) Nesto passed away unexpectedly at home in Old Lyme July 22, 2019. Bill was born in Middletown, son of the late William and Lena (Malcarne) Nesto. He was a proud Army veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict.



In 1956 he married Rosalie Green in Essex and was a loving and devoted husband until her death in 2009. He resided in Old Lyme for over 60 years, where he was a self-employed carpenter, painter and builder. Bill loved his garden, hunting, fishing, Red Sox and Celtics.



Bill will be dearly missed by his sister Gloria A. Bombaci of Essex; his nephews, Gary D. Bombaci of Essex and William J. Bombaci (his wife Elaine C.); and great nephews, Connor J. and Brian A Bombaci all of Peabody, Mass.



Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday July 26, at Resurrection Cemetery, Westbrook with the rendering military honors.



Please consider a donation to the in Bill's name.



Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, Centerbrook. Published in The Day on July 24, 2019