Derby - William J. Silva passed away unexpectedly Nov. 30, 2020. He was born March 15,1950, in Derby, to Edward and Lorea Silva, who have predeceased him.
William was such a great man whom everyone loved. His quick wit and humor made him who he was. He spent many years collecting beautiful antiques. He loved laying by the pool and catching some sun. He loved beating you in a good hand of cribbage.
William is survived by three sisters, Lorea Spath of Niantic, Kelly Silva of Preston and Melissa Silva of Massachusetts. He is predeceased by his brother Edward Silva. He was very loved by his three nieces; and one nephew. William will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road, Quaker Hill CT 06375 for William's love of animals. Condolences may be left on William's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
.