Waterford - It is with great sadness that the family of William J. "Jack" Taylor announce his passing. Jack, a longtime resident of Waterford, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020, at Fairview in Groton at the age of 85 from complications related to Parkinson's disease. Jack was born Dec. 17, 1934, in New London, the son of William R and Ruth J. (Pratt) Taylor.
He is survived by his former wife, Phyllis, and their sons, William Taylor Jr. and his wife Christina, of Stonington and Robert Taylor and his wife Kelly, of Dayville. He also leaves three grandchildren, Julie Beattie and her husband, Sam, Ashley Main and her husband, John and Austin Taylor and his partner, Samantha.
He attended local schools and graduated from New London High School, class of 1952, after attending three years at Bulkeley School. He worked for Pfizer, Inc. in the engineering department as a project engineer for 40 years, retiring in 1993. He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and was a veteran of the Korean War.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Fairview for their compassion and excellent care. A private graveside service will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to the Fairview Recreation Department, 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or share a condolence.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.