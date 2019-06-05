Oakdale - William Joseph Talar of Oakdale peacefully entered eternal rest May, 24 2019.



He was born in New London, the son of Felix E. and Mary E. (Rolland) Talar March 22, 1944.



Bill started working right out of high school at General Dynamics/Electric Boat in the Sheet Metal Department.



He retired after 35 years at the Groton facility. During retirement Bill was able to enjoy riding he bicycle for miles a day and driving his yellow 1930 Ford Coop around town. Bill simply enjoyed being home, watching movies, and playing with the cats. He was a passionate Yankees fan and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.



He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Brenda (Merry) Talar; a daughter, Lesley Talar and partner, Guy Simonelli of Waterford; a son, Kris Talar; and a daughter-in-law, Rosemary Talar of Waterford; two grandsons, Jordan and Nicholas Oliver (Ollie); a sister, Sharon (Sue) Sanborn of Preston; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care given to Bill during his time there. In addition we would like to thank Hospice and the Palliative care team for their understanding and shared compassion.



A memorial in honor of a life well lived will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. Published in The Day on June 5, 2019