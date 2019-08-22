|
|
Groton - William Kahler passed away Aug.18, at home. He was born in Hazelton, Pa. "3/3/33." As a young man he was an announcer for a local radio station. "Bill" went on to graduate from Penn State as an electrical engineer and worked at Electric Boat for many years, retiring from Eversource.
Bill was an avid fly fisherman and a hunter. The year 1974 began his lifelong joy of playing bagpipes which he shared by mentoring newcomers. He was a member of the Mystic Highland Pipe Band. After years of building model boats and planes, he became a pilot and flew vintage planes. Bill loved animals and usually had a cat. He enjoyed socializing and had many good friends. He loved and was proud of his daughter and loved to dote on his granddaughter. Bill enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest.
Bill will be missed by his daughter Laura; granddaughter Lila; former wife; sister; nephew; cousins; and close friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 24, 2019, at Road Church, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Dennison Pequot Nature Center, PO Box 122, Mystic, CT in memory of William Kalher.
Published in The Day on Aug. 22, 2019