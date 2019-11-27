|
Mystic - William "Bill" Langdon Parsons, 63, of Mystic died unexpectedly from a medical complication, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital.
He was the loving husband of 40 years to Susan (Patriarca) Parsons, living and raising his family in Mystic since 1986.
Born in Norwood, Mass., he is the son of Ethel (Shirlaw) Parsons of Mystic and the late Donald G. Parsons.
Raised in Walpole and then Needham, Mass., he attended local schools and was a graduate of Needham High School in 1974, where he met the love of his life, and later his wife, Susan. He attended college at the University of Michigan where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering. After joining Electric Boat, he attended night school to earn his Master of Business Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Bill was a Naval Architect and Marine Engineer, recruited by Electric Boat right after graduating college in 1978 and served as the Program Manager of the United Kingdom Trident Program for the UK's Vanguard class submarines. Bill was loved and admired by his coworkers at E.B. where he worked for more than 41 years until his death. Bill knew how important his job was and felt a great responsibility to make sure it was done properly and with professionalism. Working selflessly, he always required that the highest level of service be provided to the UK customer, ensuring that the monumental task of nuclear deterrent was always successful. To that end, he was greatly respected by his UK colleagues.
He was an avid boater and an excellent sailor, who loved to spend time on the open waters from sunrise to sunset. He was often one of the last people to take his boat out of the water, just in case there was one more beautiful day on the sound to be had before winter. Bill enjoyed being around friends and family, adored his grandchildren, and was a best friend to all animals. His hobbies included reading, loud music, and classic cars. His detailed knowledge of boats, trains, planes and automobiles was encyclopedic. One of his many passions was all-things airplanes. In retirement, he was planning to follow his lifelong passion of flying; he had the true spirit of an aviator. No matter where he went, he always made special connections to the people around him. He will be greatly missed by his family, co-workers and many friends.
In addition to his wife and mother, he leaves his two children, Erin Parsons and her husband, Ricky Sfeir of Waterford and Nicholas Parsons and his partner, Jessica Musgrove, of East Lyme; two brothers, Edward S. Parsons and his wife, Anne, of Windham, N.H., and Douglas B. Parsons and his wife, Cathy, of Uncasville; two brothers-in-law, John Patriarca and his wife, Dani, of LaCrescenta, Calif. and Michael Patriarca and his wife, Maura, of Swampscott, Mass.; grandchildren, Juliana Parsons, Jayson Tejada, and Mia and Tor Sfeir and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Rachel J. Parsons in 2017.
Relatives and friends are invited to remember Bill at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, for a celebration of his life at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. His burial will be private.
Please consider in lieu of flowers a donation in his memory to a .
