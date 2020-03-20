|
Waterford - William Lodwick "Doc" Crandall, 70, of Florida and Waterford entered eternal life March 16, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born May 9, 1949, in New London the son of the late Ralph and Anna (May) Crandall.
A life long resident of New London and Waterford, and graduated from Waterford High School in 1967. He was an avid golfer from a young age and played varsity golf at WHS. William went to work at Electric Boat at the age of 19, starting in the yard. He retired after 45 years, as a Senior Design Specialist. He was active in the MDA-UAW Local 571 Union as a grievance rep and union counselor. He played golf at former NLCC and Shennecosett in several leagues over the years, including EBAC League. He was very proud of his hole in one on the 12th hole he made at Shennecosett 7 years ago. He was a member of the Thames Yacht Club in the 80s, sailing competitively in the Wednesday races with friends.
He recently moved to Florida to a golf community for the winter months, he loved being in Florida.
He is survived by his daughter Stacey and husband Sean Madden; his two grandsons, John and Patrick Madden; a son William A. Crandall of North Carolina; a brother Ralph and wife Arlene Crandall of Florida.
A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later time and date. A private committal service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Mar. 20, 2020