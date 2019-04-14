|
|
|
Niantic - William "Bill" Louis Mountzoures, 89, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, April 11, 2019. He was born March 30, 1930, in Clinton, Mass. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Bessie and a large, loving family.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening, April 20, at the Thomas L. Neilan Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, CT. The funeral service will commence at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, at St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead St., New London, CT. Burial will immediately follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 638 Broad Street, New London, CT. A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More