Resources More Obituaries for William Mountzoures Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Louis "Bill" Mountzoures

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Niantic - William "Bill" Louis Mountzoures, 89, of Niantic, died peacefully in his sleep, at home, after valiantly and resiliently battling recent medical challenges.



He was born in Clinton, Mass. March 30, 1930, the oldest child of Sophia (Pappas) and Louis Philip Mountzoures. He is survived by his beloved wife, Bessie (Carambelas), whom he married at St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church in New London May 27, 1956. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary next month. He is also survived by siblings, Philip (Jeepie) of East Lyme, Harry of Niantic, Mary Gannon of Waterford, Mollie (Agesilaos) Sotire of Stamford, Louise Krupovage of Alamogordo, N Mex., Anthony (Lois) of Barkhamsted, and Peter (Tazuko) of Niantic. He was predeceased by his brother John in 2017; and by his brother-in-law, Peter Carambelas in 2015. Bill also leaves his children, Marcie (Dan) Cunningham and Sophia (Bill) Brubaker of Niantic, and Louis (Jean) of Wellesley, Mass.; his grandchildren, Christine (Dave) Schauble, Robert (Stephanie) Cunningham, Leah (Matt) O'Connor, Kathryn Brubaker, Elena (Jevon) Chartier, Mary (Ray) Day, Thomas Brubaker, Sarah Cunningham, Megan Mountzoures, William Mountzoures, and Zachary Mountzoures; great-grandchildren, Ivan, Jocean, and Stella Chartier, Grant and Evan O'Connor, and Daniel Cunningham.



A child of the Great Depression, Bill developed a very strong work ethic; he shined shoes and sold newspapers on the sidewalks of New London at 8 years of age. When he was 9, he began working at the family seasonal business, Fishers Island Fruit and Produce (Fishers Island, NY) and did so for many summers after. It was a job he loved.



Bill attended New London schools, graduating from his beloved Bulkeley School in 1948. He was a proud "Bulkeley Boy" who faithfully attended annual reunions. Bill often served on the Reunion Committee, helping to preserve the school's memory for 68 years after it closed. In an article published in The Day (Aug. 4, 2017) Bill was quoted referring to the equalization of opportunity that Bulkeley provided: "I grew up on Bank Street and the kids sitting next to me were doctors' sons . . . Never made a difference. We were all Bulkeley boys." He excelled in varsity football, playing guard for the Bulkeley "Tigers". Later, he played semi-pro football for the New London Pequots.



Bill served in the U.S. Army; he was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Airlift. When he returned home, he attended Mitchell College in New London. Several years later, he earned his Associate in Science degree there in Business Administration. Ever since he was a young boy, he always dreamed of running his own business. That dream came true in 1954 when he became a partner/owner of the Hygienic restaurant in New London. Through many of his innovations, he greatly contributed to its growing success. After 10 years, he sold his interest in the restaurant. With the strong, devoted help of his wife, Bessie, he began a 50-year career as a real estate broker and appraiser in Niantic.



Although it was an arduous undertaking, in 1973 he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Central Connecticut State University, by attending evenings, while still working days. He intended to teach high school business courses, but that summer the real estate market started to boom. So he never did teach and did extremely well at the widely known Mountzoures Real Estate Agency in Niantic. He was especially proud to help young couples and his family members into their first homes, and he was always willing to share his knowledge with other real estate professionals. Bill served as President of the New London Board of Realtors in 1985. That year, he was honored when his peers voted him Realtor of the Year.



During his career he was also very active in East Lyme government and community service. Highlights include: Chairman and 17-year member of the East Lyme Zoning Commission; Member, East Lyme Democratic Town Committee; Chair and current member, East Lyme Zoning Board of Appeals, 26 years; President, Niantic Center PTA; Chairman, East Lyme Scholarship Association; Board of Directors, East Lyme Library Association; Charter Member, East Lyme Harbor Management Commission, 33 years; Volunteer Assistant Zoning Enforcement Officer, Town of East Lyme, 1973; twice voted Outstanding Board Member by the former East Lyme Chamber of Commerce, 1976 and 1979; 1983 Service Award from the CT Federation of Planning and Zoning Agencies for Devoted Service; Justice of the Peace; Notary Public; and Chairman, Aquifer Protection Ad Hoc Committee, 1985. He also was a member of the American Legion, Post 128, the VFW, Post 5849, and the New London Lodge of Elks.



As a devout and devoted member of St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church in New London, he served as President of the Parish Council. He also was President of the Hellenic service organization-Order of AHEPA, Chapter 250, and a lifelong member.



Bill cherished his friends. Every day, without fail, he enjoyed coffee with long-time buddies and his brother Jeepie. He had a passion for history and politics. He loved his country and was proud to be a part of the "Greatest Generation". A staunch and loyal life-long Democrat, he revered President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Bill especially loved his beautiful home on the Niantic River, and enjoyed quiet times on his deck and working in his yard. He spent many nights watching his favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox, and was thrilled when they finally won the World Series in 2004. He also loved restoring his antique trucks, especially his '39 Chevy pickup. Many locals recall Bill walking briskly three miles every day in Niantic Village. He came to love Niantic more than any other place. He frequently said that he never wanted to leave it-and he seldom did.



We all remember Bill for his whimsical sense of humor. He was an intelligent, sensitive man of great integrity-a generous man, who was always proud to have provided a high-quality college education for his children and grandchildren at the best colleges.



Above all, Bill loved his family who will sorely miss his everyday presence in their lives. We knew that one day, our beloved husband, father, grandfather (Papou), great-grandfather, brother, and dear friend would leave us. Even though his mind and memory remained strong and sharp, his optimism and his will to live steadfast, his huge, loving heart finally stopped beating. He was a wonderful man and will remain in our hearts until we meet again. We love and will miss you forever dear Bill, Billy, Dad, Papou. May your memory be eternal.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, CT. The funeral service will commence at 11 a.m. on Monday April 22, at St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead St., New London, CT. Burial will immediately follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 638 Broad Street, New London, CT.



Those who wish to honor Bill's memory may make donations in his name to St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church, 200 Hempstead Street, New London, CT 06320 Published in The Day on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.