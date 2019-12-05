|
|
New London - William Michael "Bill" Keenan, 59, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M.
Bill was born in Boston, Mass. the son of Virginia M. Keenan of Wareham, Mass. and the late Francis P. Keenan. He graduated from West Roxbury High School in 1978 and attended Bunker Hill Community College. Bill was raised in Roslindale, Mass. and relocated to Orlando, Fla. and then returned to Connecticut in 1993.
He was employed at ShopRite in New London as a Department Manager for many years and later at Hillandale Farms as a warehouse Operator.
Bill was a fun loving, carefree zest for life person. He saw the good in everyone and always had a smile on his face. When he wasn't rooting for the Red Sox and Patriots, he loved to dance and bowl.
Besides his mother Virginia; stepfather Charles Askren; and stepmother Jeanne (Pine) Keenan; Bill is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca Keenan Bohara and her husband Brett of Amston and Kelly Keenan of Oakdale; one brother, Francis P. Keenan and his wife Robin of Bridgewater, Mass.; two sisters, Deborah A. Foley and her husband Michael of Albuquerque, N.M. and Christine M. Keenan and her partner Brian Kenny of Holbrook, Mass.; his nephew Francis B. Keenan and his fiancée Jessica Smith of Fall River, Mass.; and niece Ryan Jean (Keenan) Walleston and her husband Sean Walleston of Millis, Mass.; many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and countless loving friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Niantic Community Church, 170 Pennsylvania Avenue, Niantic.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Donations in Bill's memory may be made to The Cactus Jack Foundation, PO Box, 145 Waterford, CT. 06385.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019