Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
82 Cliff Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-4285
Resources
More Obituaries for William Missino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Missino Sr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Missino Sr. Obituary
Norwich - William Missino Sr passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his family Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Bill was born Nov. 17, 1940, in Norwich the son of Pasquale and Rose Missino. Bill married his loving wife, Nancy Olsson Jan. 4, 1958.

Bill worked at Electric Boat as a supervisor for many years before retiring. Bill was an avid comic book reader, monster movie buff, a die-hard Red Sox fan and could always be heard singing a Roy Orbison song. He loved spending time with his family, who will miss him greatly.

He was predeceased by his son, William Missino Jr. whom he missed dearly.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Olsson Missino of Norwich; children, Brian Missino of Central Village, Bruce Missino of Lisbon, Becky Missino of Norwich; grandchildren, Connor Michael Missino, Brandon Anthony Missino, Keleigh Santarcangelo, Emily Palmer; and two great-grandchildren, Ava Santarcangelo and Silas Palmer.

A graveside service is planned for a later date. The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Bliss 10 Cardiac ICU at Hartford Hospital. Their kindness and compassion will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Place 120 Cliff St. Norwich, CT 06360.

Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
Download Now