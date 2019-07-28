|
|
Norwich - William Missino Sr passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his family Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Bill was born Nov. 17, 1940, in Norwich the son of Pasquale and Rose Missino. Bill married his loving wife, Nancy Olsson Jan. 4, 1958.
Bill worked at Electric Boat as a supervisor for many years before retiring. Bill was an avid comic book reader, monster movie buff, a die-hard Red Sox fan and could always be heard singing a Roy Orbison song. He loved spending time with his family, who will miss him greatly.
He was predeceased by his son, William Missino Jr. whom he missed dearly.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Olsson Missino of Norwich; children, Brian Missino of Central Village, Bruce Missino of Lisbon, Becky Missino of Norwich; grandchildren, Connor Michael Missino, Brandon Anthony Missino, Keleigh Santarcangelo, Emily Palmer; and two great-grandchildren, Ava Santarcangelo and Silas Palmer.
A graveside service is planned for a later date. The family would like to thank the amazing staff of Bliss 10 Cardiac ICU at Hartford Hospital. Their kindness and compassion will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Place 120 Cliff St. Norwich, CT 06360.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019